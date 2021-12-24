 Skip to main content
North Carolina sees 2,000 new COVID-19 cases — in one day
alert top story

Virus Outbreak-Sports Boosters

FILE—A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Amid concern about vaccines protecting against delta and omicron variants that are spreading, the push to get coronavirus booster shots is not an immediate priority in most of the top sports leagues in North America. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

RALEIGH — The last report on coronavirus cases before the Christmas holiday shows that there was a jump of 2,000 new cases in one day in North Carolina.

According to state health officials, there were nearly 4,900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were about 2,900 new cases.

State health officials on Tuesday also reported 50 new coronavirus-related deaths. There also were least 1,680 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 400 adults are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said

State health officials won't update those numbers until Monday because of the holiday.

There is currently a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant.

Since March 2020, at least 1.6 million people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus. And nearly 20,000 have died, according to state health officials.

