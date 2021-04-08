North Carolina sites halt J&J shots after adverse reactions

David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health who oversees the health system’s vaccination sites, said between eight and 14 of the roughly 1,250 Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients injected on Thursday fainted after receiving the shot, though nobody was taken to a hospital.

Because of the timing of the day in which the adverse reactions started occurring, Wohl said UNC Health completed all shots for people who had appointments on Thursday at the two sites.

While his department is still working to analyze the source of the problem, he does not believe most of the cases stem from allergic reactions to the vaccine.

“I’m just concerned that if we have as many people fainting as we do, we need to understand why,” Wohl said. “Everyone that I’ve seen really doesn’t have an underlying medical history that’s of concern, but many of them do report having fainted previously.”

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that “there is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve. When we receive reports of adverse events in individuals receiving our medicines and vaccines, we collect necessary information and carefully assess the events.”

Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.