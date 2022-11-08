North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House

FILE - Bo Hines, Republican candidate for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, speaks at former President Donald Trump's rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Sept. 23, 2022. Hines faces Democrat Wiley Nickel in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
Chris Seward - freelancer, FR27582 AP
FILE - Wiley Nickel, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, speaks he won his primary race in Raleigh, N.C., on May 18, 2022. Nickel faces Republican Bo Hines for the seat on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ben McKeown - freelancer, FR171414 AP
FILE - Sandy Smith, Republican candidate for for North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, speaks to the crowd at former President Donald Trump's rally on Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Smith faces Democrat Don Davis in the race.
Chris Seward - freelancer, FR27582 AP
FILE - Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara speaks in Asheville, N.C., on Oct. 14, 2011. Beach-Ferrara faces Republican Chuck Edwards and a third-party candidate in seeking the state's 11th Congressional District seat.
Bob Leverone - freelancer, FR170480 AP
FILE - Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards speaks at a Republican candidate debate in Asheville, N.C., on April 12, 2022. Party nominee Edwards faces Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and a third-party candidate on Nov. 8, 2022 for the state's 11th Congressional District seat. (Angela Wilhelm/The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP, File0
Angela Wilhelm - member, The Asheville Citizen-Times
There will be a prayer vigil for Freedman from 6:30-6:45 p.m. today in the parking lot beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village shopping center on Dolley Madison Road, across from his old restaurant.
A girl walking with her suffered minor injuries in the accident, which happened on the same road where an 11-year-old boy died in 2019 after being struck by an SUV.
1 of 5
FILE - Bo Hines, Republican candidate for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, speaks at former President Donald Trump's rally in Wilmington, N.C. on Sept. 23, 2022. Hines faces Democrat Wiley Nickel in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
FILE - Wiley Nickel, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, speaks he won his primary race in Raleigh, N.C., on May 18, 2022. Nickel faces Republican Bo Hines for the seat on Nov. 8, 2022.
FILE - Sandy Smith, Republican candidate for for North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, speaks to the crowd at former President Donald Trump's rally on Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Smith faces Democrat Don Davis in the race.
FILE - Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara speaks in Asheville, N.C., on Oct. 14, 2011. Beach-Ferrara faces Republican Chuck Edwards and a third-party candidate in seeking the state's 11th Congressional District seat.
FILE - Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards speaks at a Republican candidate debate in Asheville, N.C., on April 12, 2022. Party nominee Edwards faces Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and a third-party candidate on Nov. 8, 2022 for the state's 11th Congressional District seat. (Angela Wilhelm/The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP, File0
Angela Wilhelm - member, The Asheville Citizen-Times