North Carolina tattoo artist amasses large TikTok following

FAYETTEVILLE — Eight months ago, Colorado native Donte Hall started following the TikTok account of Fayetteville tattoo artist Jonathan Dump. Hall was so captivated by Dump’s skill, he decided he wanted to get tattooed by him, even if that meant flying to Fayetteville.

Hall got a tattoo of two scenes from the anime “Black Clover” on his bicep. He said last week that he plans to come back in July for more artwork.

Dump, 27, isn’t a stranger to people coming from different parts of the country to be tattooed by him.

“I get a couple from California every now and then, people from New York,” he said last week. “The day after (Donte) got tattooed, a girl drove like almost 11 hours from the other side of Tennessee.”

Even though his TikTok has more than 600,000 followers, Dump said, people have traveled before to get work done by him after seeing his art on his Instagram account, which has more than 80,000 followers.

Dump created his TikTok account, artofjondump, around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.