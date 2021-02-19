North Carolina to see further delays in vaccine delivery

President Joe Biden's administration told North Carolina and other states on Friday afternoon that they will see further delays in shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

North Carolina public health officials said they now expect more deliveries of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to resume at the start of next week. The state health department also warned that some providers may choose not to go forward with plans to vaccinate teachers and school staff once eligibility opens up to that group on Wednesday.

Severe winter weather has fueled delays across the country, causing tens of thousands of North Carolinians scheduled to be vaccinated this week to have their appointments pushed back.

“What we are being informed by Operation Warp Speed is that shipments are being held by the producers and distributors until they are sure shipments won’t be delayed,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. “To our knowledge, operations are being planned to help ensure spoilage isn’t an issue."

First doses typically arrive in North Carolina on Tuesdays and Wednesday, while second doses arrive on Thursdays and Fridays. First doses that had been expected to arrive this week but were not shipped are now scheduled to be delivered to North Carolina between Monday and Wednesday of next week.