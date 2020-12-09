Not all N.C. hospitals will get the COVID-19 vaccine at first

The state's COVID-19 vaccination plan says several factors are used to determine how the vaccine will be distributed, including current prevalence of COVID-19 in a particular area and a hospital's ability to handle the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine must be kept in special freezers at ultra-low temperatures before it is ready to use, and not all hospitals have them.

That's why WakeMed and its hospitals in Wake County were left off the list of places expected to receive the early shipments, said spokeswoman Kristin Kelly. WakeMed did not have the ultra-cold freezers until last week and now expects to receive vaccine during the initial allocation, Kelly said.

"I believe the state will notify us today or tomorrow as to how much vaccine will be included in this initial shipment," she wrote in an email. "We anticipate that we will receive vaccine during week 1 allocation."

Duke Health, which has three hospitals in Durham and Raleigh, has not heard from the state how many doses of the vaccine it would receive or when, said Gail Shulby, who has led the vaccination planning effort at Duke.