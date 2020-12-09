Not all N.C. hospitals will get the COVID vaccine at first

"I believe the state will notify us today or tomorrow as to how much vaccine will be included in this initial shipment," she wrote in an email. "We anticipate that we will receive vaccine during week 1 allocation."

Duke Health, which has three hospitals in Durham and Raleigh, has not heard from the state how many doses of the vaccine it would receive or when, said Gail Shulby, who has led the vaccination planning effort at Duke.

Shulby said the state asked whether Duke could administer 975 doses within a week. Shulby said that would cover about a fifth of the workers who are most likely to be exposed to coronavirus. She told the state that Duke could certainly handle 975 doses.

"I'd really like to have about 40,000, but I don't think they're going to give it to me," she said.

The 85,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine the state expects to receive initially would be used to inoculate 85,000 people, said Connor, the DHHS spokeswoman.

To work, the vaccine needs to be administered twice, 21 days apart. Connor said the state expects additional vaccines will be shipped weekly, and DHHS will would count on the second dose for the initial 85,000 recipients to arrive closer to day it's needed.