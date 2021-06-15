Novant expert says Delta variant 'more contagious,' likely to surface locally

WINSTON-SALEM — A Novant Health infectious diseases expert expressed confidence Tuesday that the current slate of vaccines are effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

However, Dr. David Priest cautioned that "for those who have gotten just one dose, they may not be as protected against the Delta variant."

Variants are normal for a virus. When it replicates, the virus changes slightly — which produces a mutation. Those variants can be more dangerous than the original virus.

And the Delta virus may be falling into that category.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded its designation of Delta, calling it a "variant of concern." That means it may be more transmissible and severe. Tests may also be less effective in detecting it.

Although the Delta variant sweeping the United Kingdom currently comprises about 10% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., that total is doubling about every two weeks, Priest said.

"It is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States in the coming weeks," Priest said. "It appears to be more contagious and may cause more serious disease as well. Our current vaccines appear to be holding up well against the Delta variant if you get both doses."