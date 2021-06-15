Novant expert says Delta variant 'more contagious,' likely to surface locally

WINSTON-SALEM — A Novant Health infectious diseases expert expressed confidence Tuesday that the current slate of vaccines are effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
However, Dr. David Priest cautioned that "for those who have gotten just one dose, they may not be as protected against the Delta variant."
Variants are normal for a virus. When it replicates, the virus changes slightly — which produces a mutation. Those variants can be more dangerous than the original virus.
And the Delta virus may be falling into that category.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded its designation of Delta, calling it a "variant of concern." That means it may be more transmissible and severe. Tests may also be less effective in detecting it.
Although the Delta variant sweeping the United Kingdom currently comprises about 10% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., that total is doubling about every two weeks, Priest said.
"It is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States in the coming weeks," Priest said. "It appears to be more contagious and may cause more serious disease as well. Our current vaccines appear to be holding up well against the Delta variant if you get both doses."
Novant officials said they have seen a slight uptick in interest from unvaccinated individuals related to the $1 million cash prize from the vaccination lottery launched Friday by the Cooper administration.
"We have not seen an increase just yet in requests for vaccination appointments," Priest said. "It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, to see if this incentive encourages people to get vaccinated."
Dr. Rebecca Bean, Novant's chief pharmacy executive, said Tuesday that the system "has a very strong supply of vaccine right now."
Bean said that since the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services went to a more direct vaccine ordering process, Novant's supply hasn't dropped below 50%.
"We haven't received a new shipment for the past three weeks because we have plenty of doses on hand to meet the demand," Bean said.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is launching an expanded COVID-19 screening testing program to support public, charter and private K-12 schools. The program will launch in the fall, with schools able to register to participate in early July. Information will be sent to superintendents. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding the program.
"We encourage everyone, including students, to get vaccinated if they are eligible," said Ann Nichols, the agency's state school nurse consultant. "But, students under 12 don’t have that option yet. This testing program will help keep our schools safe and our students learning."
The program will provide participating schools with access to COVID-19 rapid tests and other testing options.
Public school districts and charters will have the option to receive financial support to hire additional school health team staff to support the program. A statewide vendor will be available to assist.
DHHS said the additional health team staff also can assist with management of students' health conditions, hearing and vision screenings, vaccination support and connecting students to services that work to eliminate health inequities.