'We stand by our decision': Novant fires employees for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Nearly 200 Novant Health employees have been fired after failing to comply with the hospital system’s vaccination requirement.

Last week, the Winston-Salem-based hospital system announced 375 employees had been suspended and given five days to abide by the mandate.

That deadline ended Friday. Nearly 200 of those employees came into compliance, spokeswoman Megan Rivers told the Observer in an email.

More than 99% of Novant Health’s 35,000-plus employees have gotten the COVID-19 shot, including employees who have submitted an approved religious or medical vaccine exemption.

Novant workers who have gotten their first shot of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have until Oct. 15 to get the second dose.

Fewer than 200 employees across 15 hospitals and more than 800 clinic locations and other facilities were still noncompliant after the Friday deadline, Rivers said. She did not give an exact number of employees who wouldn't get the shot.

“We stand by our decision to make the vaccine mandatory as we have a responsibility to protect our patients, visitors and team members, regardless of where they are in our health system,” Novant Health said in a statement. 

Employees who have an approved vaccine exemption must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear N95 masks or other protective gear and wear eye-protection while working on Novant Health premises, according to the hospital system.

Novant Health declined last week to say how many exemptions were approved.

