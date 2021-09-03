Related to this story

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say
On Saturday, police said 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro had died from his injuries. He and another person were found shot inside of a vehicle in the area of South Street and Randleman Road. Police said the second victim had injuries not considered life threatening.