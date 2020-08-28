Mrs. Louise Winesett Adkins, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Donn Groene of Belmont, NC; two grandchildren, Robert (Rob) Farrell of Low Gap, NC, and Lindsey Burr and husband, Jarrett of Mooresville, NC; two great-grandsons, Henry and Ellis Burr. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Alvis (Al) Deuel Adkins, and her beloved son Philip Reed Adkins. A graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Low Gap, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, Low Gap, NC or to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

