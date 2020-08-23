AUGUST 21, 2020 Sue Bryant Albright died on August 21, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. She was born to the late Jack and Ruth (Manley) Bryant of Greensboro on Christmas Day. At her request, the date is none of your business. Sue worked over 40 years as a secretary at Lorillard Tobacco. Besides the wonderful husband in her life, her first love was Elvis. She will be most remembered for being the most kind and generous person to everyone she met. Sue leaves behind her daughter, Delayne Livengood Schoolfield; her husband, John Albright, her grandchildren, Jake, Adam, and Kevin; and step-daughters, Marlene and Susanne. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.

