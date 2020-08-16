JUNE 17, 1925 - AUGUST 14, 2020 Emily Ann "Annie" Alcon went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. She was born on June 17,1925, in McLeansville, and lived her entire life there. She always loved her little community. Annie was the oldest member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and spent many years teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a homemaker and always took pride in that. During the spring and summer, she was busy with vegetable gardens, canning and freezing her produce. The fall and winter usually found her sewing dresses for her daughters. She often complained that boys' clothes were too difficult to sew. Annie also enjoyed helping with school functions involving her children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Alcon; parents, James Thurman Jobe and Ethel Stout Jobe; Brother, Harry Jobe; two sisters, Edith Jobe Bolick and Nellie Jobe Key; and two infant brothers. In addition to a sister, Irene Jobe Sharpe, she is survived by daughter, Layne Alcon McGuire (Allen); son, James Alcon (Susan); and daughter, Laurie Alcon Brown (Michael). Annie also has five grandsons: Wayne McGuire (Kristy), David Alcon (Kathryn Alexandra Irving), Scott Alcon (Jean), Will Brown (Allison), and Matt Brown (Chelsea). She has two great grandchildren, Austin McGuire and Jocelyn Alcon.-Wegger. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday August 17 at the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, McLeansville with Rev. Paul Rhodes and Rev. Sue Flippen officiating. Please observe social distancing and wear a protective mask if attending the services. The family would like to thank the staff at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living in Clemmons, NC for their care over the last few years, as well as the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 300 Knox Road, McLeansville NC 27301 or to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. An online guest register is available by visiting www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the family of Emily Alcon.
