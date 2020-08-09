NOVEMBER 14, 1938 - AUGUST 7, 2020 Greensboro Frank Arabadella Gregory Allen, 81 passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Carriage House Senior Living Community after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Guilford County on November 14, 1938. Arabadella is predeceased by her parents, Millard and Ethel Roberts Gregory. She is survived by her husband, William C. Allen, Jr.; children, Vickie Wagner (Terry), Teresa Archer (Tommy) and Michelle Hill (Allan); grandchildren, Jason Wagner (Krystle), Justin Hill (Melissa),Christopher Archer (Tricia), Kenneth Wagner (Sherry), and Ashley Schlossberg (Justin). She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Jackson Hill, Logan Parrish, Truett Wagner, Camden Schlossberg, Nolan Schlossberg, Jase Wagner, Emme Hill and Rowan Archer. Arabadella was a member of Church Street Baptist Church. She retired from work after a long career with Shamrock Corporation. She was a special lady to all who knew her and especially her husband of 66 years, W.C. and deeply loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. Covid-19 Regulations will be mandatoryand required, including wearing personal masks and social distancing. The Family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Carriage House Senior Living Community for their devotion and caring attention that they gave to Arabadella. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Alzheimers Association, 4615 Dundas Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407 Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Allen Family. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 North Elm St.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.