AUGUST 8, 1986 - AUGUST 23, 2020 Brittany Marie Allen, 34, passed away at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sadie Marie Allen and her mother Paula Hicks Allen ; her brother, Austin Allen. She is survived by her father, Rodney Allen and her grandmother Betty Hicks White, her aunt, Deborah Hicks Hill (Charlie) and her first cousin, Jason Nunn and her beloved dog "Ziggy." Brittany graduated from Southeast High School and attended Guilford College where she pursued her interest and talent in art. Because of her love of animals, any memorial donations may be made in her name to the Guilford Animal Shelter. 4525 W. Wendover Ave. Greensboro, N.C. 27409. There will be a private service for the family in September. Your messages of condolences from friends may be sent to 537 Virginia Center Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Allen family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
