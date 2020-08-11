ARMSTRONG, JR., EDWIN BENSON 1929 - 2020 EDWIN Benson Armstrong, Jr., a pioneer in carbon capturing, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 23, 2020, with his daughter and son by his side. He was 90, having a life well-lived of helping others, an extraordinary marriage, and being loved by many. A native of Gastonia, NC, he was the devoted husband of Marilee Meares Armstrong for 56 years who predeceased him in 2008. In 1951, Edwin graduated from NC State Univ. in textile chemistry and dyeing, where he was a Sigma Nu. He served with the US Army Medical Research Laboratories, working on sensitive projects during the Korean War. He reached the rank of first lieutenant. Well-known globally as an innovator in the textile industry, he held numerous patents in dyeing, finishing, and heat transfer printing. Edwin was owner and president of Alamance Knit Fabrics until his retirement. He was past president of the N.P.I. section of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists. He was the first to create an efficient carbon capturing system which delivered significant fuel savings and met strict U.S. pollution regulations. His carbon capturing inventions have been widely used globally for decades. Mr. Armstrong was trustee for the Albemarle Investment Trust Company and a few of the boards that he served as a founding director are: FirstSouth Bank, the Alamance Foundation, G. J. Mendel Botanical Society, and the Concerts of Alamance. Edwin was past president of the Burlington, NC Rotary Club and a Paul Harris fellow. He was also a director on the boards of Wachovia Bank, Centura Banks, Greensboro Symphony, United Way, and past president of the Alamance Country Club Board of Directors. After retirement, at age 53, he served as an associate of the International Executive Corps around the world. Traveling and entertaining with the love of his life, Marilee, and sailing with his son, Morgan, were his passions. He was vibrant, a deep thinker, intellect, and an adored, witty family man. Edwin relished staying in regular communication with his friends far and wide. Survivors include his daughter, Lee Armstrong of Burlington, his son, Morgan Armstrong (wife, Shawn), and three grandchildren, Branford Armstrong (wife, Satcher), Rachel Lewis (husband, Brett) - all of Columbia, SC; and Anne Woodham (husband, Wesley) of Lexington, SC, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Marilee, Edwin was predeceased by his parents, Edwin Benson Armstrong, Sr, and Elizabeth Brison Armstrong, natives of Gastonia, NC who retired to Myrtle Beach, SC. Edwin served as elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington, where his music memorial service will be held as soon as the church reopens after the virus mandatory shutdown In lieu of flowers, please consider First Presbyterian Church of Burlington's Music Fund, and Duke Family Support Services. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
