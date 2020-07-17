APRIL 8, 1943 - JULY 14, 2020 Faye Ellis Atkinson, age 77, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born to the late Dewey and Georgia Ellis on April 8, 1943 in Greensboro, NC. She graduated from Guilford High School and attended business school, where she earned a secretarial degree. She worked for Pilot Life Insurance Company, NCNB Bank, was a homemaker while raising her children, and later worked for Farr Associates until she retired. Faye was a creative spirit, sewing, cross-stitching, crocheting, and knitting things for her family. She loved to paint and play the piano. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her flowers, earning yard of the month for her passion. She also loved animals and never turned away a stray. Faye was a selfless and gracious woman, always setting an example for others. She loved and cherished her family, always putting them first and foremost. Her favorite days were grandma days in which she spoiled her grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren. She was generous and warm and loved having her family gather in her home for her wonderful meals, celebrations, and family game nights. Although she loved her home, Faye also liked to travel, visiting many places often with her favorite traveling companion and best friend, Bonnie Matkins. Faye and Bonnie also shared a love of gems, and you'd be just as likely to find them at a pawn shop as you would the beach. Faye was a woman of quiet, strong faith and we find comfort in knowing that she is with her savior, Jesus Christ. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; Dewey and Georgia Ellis; and 4 siblings; Thurman, Ruth, Dewey, and Leroy; as well as her best friend, Bonnie Matkins. She leaves behind her former husband of 38 years, Bob Atkinson; daughters, Lisa McMahon and husband Jeff; Lori Murphy and husband David; 6 grandchildren; Chandler Miller and wife Abby, Madison Buchanan and husband Zach, Davis and Rachel McMahon, Sammy and Shelby Murphy; 4 great-grandchildren, Ollie, Alli, Evie, and Ellis; and many extended family and friends. Donations may be made in her memory to the following organizations: SPCA of the Triad; the American Cancer Society. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Wesley Long Cancer Center for the outstanding care they gave Faye over the past 16 months. They treated her kindly and provided loving and compassionate care as she bravely fought her battle with cancer. The family also wants to give recognition to the hospice nurses who cared for her so graciously and comforted her as she transitioned from this life to the next. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave
Service information
Jul 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
11:30AM-12:30PM
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
Jul 18
Graveside
Saturday, July 18, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
Westminster Gardens
3601 Whitehurst Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
