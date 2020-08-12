MAY 24, 1963 - AUGUST 7, 2020 John Thomas Baker passed away on August 7, 2020 at UNC Memorial Hospital. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Service 2 to 3 p.m. for family and close friends only due to Covid-19 restrictions. John was born May 24, 1963 in Lexington, Virginia to Courtney Price Baker, and the late Irving Thomas Baker. Being raised in Virginia, it was to this day a place he still loved to visit and spend time with his mother and other family members in the area. John is survived by his spouse, Joan Barber Baker; his two sons, Zachary Thomas and Ian Michael; his brother, Scott Baker; and his sister, Kim Glen. John was a 1981 graduate of Lexington High School and a 1985 graduate of Hampden Sydney College in Farmville, Virginia. A loyal member of the Chi Phi fraternity in many capacities as well as being president of his senior class. John was a non-practicing Presbyterian. He loved and accepted Jesus as his Savior and strove to deliver his message to others every day. John worked for Mohawk Industries, a job he cherished and excelled at. Bringing smiles on the faces of his customers on a daily basis and solving all issues in a manner unheard of in the flooring industry. John loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer that loved spending time on the golf course with his friends and especially "caddying" for his two sons, particularly his son Zach. John enjoyed lacrosse as well, and served as coach for many years in the Greensboro area to young players, including his youngest son Ian. Thank you to the staff at Moses Cone Hospital Facilities, and UNC Memorial Hospital. The staff went to extraordinary efforts to save his life. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.