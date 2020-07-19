CULLEOKA, TN--"Bets" Gunter Balk, 72, of Maury County, TN, died Saturday, June 21, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born October 5, 1947 in Greensboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Van Gunter and the late Elizabeth Couch Gunter. She was a graduate of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC and also completed one year of residency at the Medical College of Virginia. Mrs. Balk worked with Neurological Associates of West Michigan, Grand Rapids, MI. After moving to Tennessee, she began working as a secretary for Dixie Diesel, Inc. which she just retired from in March. Mrs. Balk was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, Kentwood Community Church in Grand Rapids and a visitor at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Culleoka, TN. Bets loved the water, especially the beach and ocean. Her heart was devoted to sharing her life with her husband, Al, and their children. She enjoyed working in the shop with Al on their antique cars. She had a great time attending car shows and cruising around. Her dearest gift in life was watching her children and grandchildren grow into strong Christian people with hearts of gold. Bets was truly proud of her grandchildren. Her biggest prayer was that God bring peace to the world and He would bless each and every one. She is survived by her children, Justin Edward Boes of Brick, NJ, Matthew David (Tiffany) Boes of Sapula, OK, and Erin Ritsema (Marc) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Gabby Boes, Alexis Boes, Ethan Boes, Gage White, Brooke Bateman, Alex Ritsema, and Troy Ritsema: brother Van Gunter (Rusty) of Greensboro, sister, Patricia Davis (Robert) of Okatie, SC., and nieces and nephews, Trey Gunter, Kevin Gunter, and Stephanie Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Allen Gregory Balk on August 3, 2005.
