SEPTEMBER 25, 1938 - JULY 25, 2020 Henry B. Bass, Sr., age 81, of Siler City, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill. Mr. Bass was born September 25, 1938 in Franklin County, the son of Broddie E. and Harriett Edwards Bass. He was an Air Force veteran and a member of Rocky River Baptist Church. Mr. Bass had retired from UNC-G and also Cone Mills as a pipefitter, although he was an avid Duke Blue Devils fan. He is survived by daughter: Diane King of Randleman; sons: Henry B. Bass, Jr. and wife, Beth and Patrick K. Bass and wife, Manda, all of Siler City; grandchildren: Maddox Bass, Michelle Stanback and husband Noxfer, Travis Turner and Callie Brauer and husband James Dragon; great-grandchildren: Lilly Stanback, Terrill Holt, and A.J. Dragon. Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Emma H. Bass; step-sons: Denny and David Perry; brother: Charlie Bass; sisters: Patsy Sikes, Betty Tedder and Carolyn Bass. The body will lie in state from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Rocky River Baptist Church Cemetery, 4436 Siler City-Snow Camp Rd., Siler City, NC, with Dr. Greg Burris officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the Bass family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home 230 North Second Ave
