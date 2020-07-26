BEERMAN, ELIZABETH LIBBA THORNE AUGUST 15, 1925 - July 15, 2020 Libba Beerman spent her last days surrounded by family in her beloved home on Deer Island, Hilton Head, SC. She had an exciting and varied life. Feisty, free spirited, and a lover of life and nature, she was open to alternative ways of living. Libba visited an ashram in India, helped start a wholistic health center, gave many past-life regressions, was a Feng Shui consultant, and a hospice volunteer. Libba was a business woman, too. She reopened the historic Newcastle Inn and started The Pawleys Island Inn restaurant, both in Pawleys Island, SC. She also owned an art gallery in Chapel Hill, NC, and helped her sons start The Deli Box restaurant in Morrisville, NC. Raised in Columbia, SC, in a charming bucolic home they called Claremont, she attended St. Mary's School in Raleigh, and Hollins College in Virginia. She married WWII Marine pilot Bill Beerman Jr., together raising five children in Greensboro, NC. Libba was loved by all those who knew her wonderful nature and her ability to connect with all kinds of people. She said the worst word in the English language was "exclusive." Daughter Andrea relates that prior to passing, Libba experienced a "lightning bolt to her soul" while being read to from her grandmother's prayer book, which seemed to bring her great peace. Libba was a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry. She loved to say, "Love what's in front of you. That is all you have to do, ever." Libba is survived by: brother John Thorne (Katharine); daughter Andrea Sonfield (Jim Legg); sons Bill Beerman, Bob Beerman (Teresa and Lily Rasco-Beerman), Scott Beerman (Mary Bess), John Beerman (Tori Reynolds); 6 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Martha Thorne, and her children's father, Bill Beerman Jr., with whom she maintained a lifelong connection. A memorial service is indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827 Bluffton, SC 29910. Keith Funeral and Cremation Services 63 Arrow Rd.
