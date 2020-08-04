JANUARY 31, 1932 - MAY 26, 2020 Nancy Dudley Benson, 88, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away on May 26, 2020 at WhiteStone Retirement Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Carson Benson. Nancy was born January 31, 1932, in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter of Chase Howard Benson and Eleanor Vanneman Benson. She graduated from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, now UNCG, in the class of 1954 and went on to receive advanced degrees at Harvard University and Middlebury College. She received a Certificate of French Language from Paris-Sorbonne University in 1961. Nancy taught history in several schools in Massachusetts. She worked around the world for the Peace Corps, UNESCO, American Friends Services, and taught at Appalachian State University. Her goal was to raise the standard of living in Africa. Some of her projects were teaching English and helping women earn money by selling their local crafts. Nancy loved to travel. She travelled in Western Europe, Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, Quebec, as well as many trips to her favorite destination: Paris. After retiring from AFSC in 1998 Nancy settled in the mountains of North Carolina in a house which she designed on Misty Mountain in Blowing Rock. Nancy is survived by nephews, Edward Benson, Greensboro, NC and David Benson, Mebane, NC, and cousins, Sue Kirkman, Greensboro, NC; Anne Pasch, Anchorage, AK; Margaret Cooper, Mashpee, MA; Ellie Lucas, Moose Lake, WI; Sara Feliz, Alturas, CA; and Betty McLaren, Lexington, NC.
