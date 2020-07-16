AUGUST 9, 1934 - JULY 13, 2020 Agnes C. Beverly, age 85, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born to the late Carl Collins and Alma Love Collins on August 9, 1934 in Greensboro, N.C. She is survived by daughters Wanda Edmonds, Chris Coburn and Tina Beverly and son Jimmy Beverly as well as 2 siblings. She was very proud to have 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings as well as her daughter Teresa Ashby. Agnes will always be remembered as the best "Granny" ever. She always took great care of everyone, even before herself. She was truly devoted to her family and will be forever missed. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.

