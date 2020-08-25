MARCH 10, 1935 - AUGUST 22, 2020 Lois Amanda Jane Billingsley, 85, of Reidsville, passed away peacefully August 22, 2020 with her loving husband by her bedside. Amanda was born on March 10, 1935 in Pliny, WV. She was the second child of Maxine and Clarence R Markham. Amanda met the love of her life, James Paul Billingsley (from Reidsville, NC), in Pensacola, FL, while giving him dancing lessons at an Arthur Murray dance studio. After a cup of coffee, it was true love. They were married April 15, 1960 and have been together for over 60 years. Amanda worked at the NC Gas Company in Reidsville for over 25 years as she raised a family and got to know and befriend many of the residents of Reidsville during this time. She was a longtime member of the Reidsville Alliance Church. She enjoyed bird watching and spending time with family. Amanda is survived by brother, John Markham; sister Alsetta Jett (Bill Jett); husband James P. Billingsley; son, Sam Billingsley (Tammy Billingsley); daughter, Tracy L Holland (Keith Holland); granddaughter, Jennifer Billingsley and Ryleigh Solomon. Her sister, Patricia Hegenlocker preceded her in death in 2017. Please join us to celebrate Amanda's amazing life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320. The service will be conducted by Pastor Peter Dodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer Research in Amanda's name as she was twice a survivor of cancer.
