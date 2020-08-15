June Blackard went to be with her heavenly father, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. She died from a head injury which later caused a massive stroke. There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, August 16 at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel followed by a graveside service at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard, at 3 p.m. June was born in Guilford County near Pleasant Garden. She attended and graduated from Pleasant Garden High School. June and some of her girlfriends followed their baseball team to play a game with Alamance High School in Southeast Guilford County. While walking down to the baseball field, they saw a couple of the Alamance High School players tossing a baseball back and forth. When the ball got loose and rolled in her direction, she picked it up and tossed it back to their catcher, Wes Blackard. Wes was very impressed by her, and later called her for a date. She accepted and they started dating regularly. They were married in 1952, and were blessed with three sons, John A. Blackard, Joe W. Blackard, and Jeff B. Blackard. In 1966, they built a home in the Cedarwood subdivision in Jamestown, NC, where their sons grew up and graduated from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. June was the daughter of Henry H. Vernon and Ruth Baynes Vernon. She had a brother, Charles H. Vernon, and a sister Mary Lou Varner. In 1970, both June and Wes became NC real estate brokers and opened a real estate agency office in the Southeast Guilford County and named it June Blackard Realty. There they listed and sold real estate, developed subdivisions, and built and sold houses until they retired. June is survived by her husband Wes; their three sons, John, Joe, and Jeff Blackard; her sister, Mary Lou Varner; granddaughter, Bonney B. Morris; two great-grandchildren, Caroline and James; nephews, Danny Norton and Bobby Norton and her cousin, Pat Kirkman. Memorial contributions in June's memory may be made to Gate City Baptist Church, 5250 Hilltop Road, Jamestown, NC 27282. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
