AUGUST 8, 1941 - AUGUST 10, 2020 Peggy Blackburn, 79, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on August 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the Hospice Home of High Point. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. Pastors Matt Smith and Dan Alderman will be officiating. Mrs. Blackburn will lie in state at the church from 12 to 1 p.m., and the family will receive friends following the service. Peggy was born in Clingman, NC on August 8, 1941, to Fred and Bessie Scott Pardue. Peggy was married to Clayton on November 22, 1957; they were married 60 years. She spent most of her career working for JP Stevens WestPoint and the Guilford County Health Department. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, especially annual beach trips, and attending any of her grandchildren's activities. Peggy was a resident of Greensboro for more than 60 years, where she established many long-term friendships that she cherished. She never met a stranger. She was a member of the Women's Number 1 Sunday School class at Lebanon Baptist for 51 years. Peggy was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Bessie Pardue; brother, Harold; and husband, Clayton. She is survived by sons, Craig of Wytheville, VA, Chris (Shari) of Oak Ridge, NC; grandchildren, Scott and Jenny; brother Jack (Dot) Pardue; and sisters-in-law, Ethel Pardue, Mel Blackburn, and Rosie Blackburn, as well as brothers-in-law, Tommy (Carolyn) Blackburn, and Michael (Jerry) Blackburn. The family of Peggy Blackburn wishes to thank Dr. Yan Feng for her medical guidance and treatment and the caring members of the Hospice Home of High Point for providing comfort and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lebanon Baptist Church, 4635 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC 27405; and Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
