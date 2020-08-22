AUGUST 1, 1949 - AUGUST 14, 2020 With deep sorrow, the family of Jim Blackwood announces his unexpected passing at his home in Darlington, SC on August 14, 2020. Born in Greensboro to the late Irvin S. Blackwood and Josephine (Jo) Robinson Blackwood, Jim graduated from Grimsley High School (1967) and then earned a BS in engineering from NC State University (1971). He had fond memories and stories about the lifelong friendships he made as a Sigma Chi at NC State. He went on to obtain a degree from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law (1974) and then was commissioned in the US Navy JAG Corps stationed in Charleston, SC. After his service as a naval officer, he returned to Greensboro to practice law. Growing up on the golf course of Starmount Country Club, the links were where he spent many a weekend and evening. He was an enthusiastic UNC football fan, movie lover, and an avid reader. He enjoyed browsing the shelves at the library and book store. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cyndi Bonnoitt Blackwood; his five children: Shannon Reed (Jay), Jennie Blackwood, Dustin Ham (Kate), Gray Ham (Kathryn), Luke Blackwood; four grandchildren: Kenan Reed, Lilly Reed, Jake Ham and Tyler Ham; his brother, Steve Blackwood (Debbie); and his constant companions Trouble and Grizzly. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com. Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home Darlington 315 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532
