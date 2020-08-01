AUGUST 1, 1924 - JULY 30, 2020 Joseph Warren Blaylock passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Alamance Regional Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1924 in Caswell County to the late James Welden Blaylock and Mary Hasseltine Blaylock and was the husband to the late Nellie Mae Briggs Blaylock for 41 years. Joseph was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Burlington Industries, where he was a dock foreman. He was a member of the New Covenant Fellowship in Graham. Joseph is survived by his son, Ronnie Blaylock, his two grandchildren Heather Roark and husband, Stephen; and Ryan Blaylock and wife Virginia; his five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Garrett, and Allie Roark; Blakelyn and Camryn Blaylock; and sister, Nannie Lou Blackard. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Blaylock was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, LuJean Smith Blaylock, sisters, Sallie, Lizzie, Sarah, Allie, Bessie, Margaret and brothers James, George and William Blaylock. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Rich and Thompson Chapel in Burlington by Rev. David Neff with a burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will arrive at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com.
Service information
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 2, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service
306 Glenwood Ave.
Burlington, NC 27215
306 Glenwood Ave.
Burlington, NC 27215
