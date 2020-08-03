MARCH 22, 1926 - AUGUST 1, 2020 Dorothy Marie Southard Boaz, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Chilton's Family Home, Reidsville, NC. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Boaz officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home of Sheila Tilley, 238 Boaz Road, Ruffin. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of John Will Southard and Mattie Scott Southard, both deceased. She had lived in the Oregon Hill Community for 52 years prior to moving to Chilton's Family Home. Dorothy was a member of Calvary Baptist church for 74 years. She attended regularly and rocked babies in the church nursery for as long as she was able. There is a rocking chair in the nursery which was placed there in honor of her service. She was a homemaker and worked on the family farm as well as at Baptist Temple Day Care. She loved her family, family gatherings, read the Bible through yearly. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune daily. She canned vegetables and made great fried chicken and apple pie. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Boaz, her son W. Dewey Boaz, Jr., grandson Isaac E. Boaz, her siblings Viola Carroll, Mozelle Holland, Ruby Neal, Hazel Smith, Evelyn Wall and Grady Southard; daughter-in-law, Lynn Smith Boaz. Surviving are her children, Sheila Tilley (Joe), Larry Boaz (Lou Ann), Kenneth Boaz (Amy), Tommy Boaz (Ann); her grandchildren Jennifer McCollum (Richard), Susan Long (Bobby), Billy Boaz (Carol), Jamie Boaz (Brandi), Bobby Boaz (Whitney), Michael Boaz (Amy), Nicholas Boaz, Ruth Tarleton (Greg), David Boaz (Carrie), Matthew Boaz (Bryanna) and Nicole Boaz; great grandchildren Megan, Nathaniel, Ryan, Hunter, Braydon, Molly, Madelyn, Annabelle, Charlotte, Sarah Avery, Eli, Campbell, Addisyn, Elizabeth, Weston, and Mason. Her step grandchildren Jacob, Taelor, Ramsey and Thomas; step great grandchildren Susie, Cynthia, Hayley, Avery, Reid, Sam, Margaret Ann and Jane; sister-in-law Inez Barker, daughters-in-law Loraine Pruitt, Margaret Boaz and Gail Boaz; special nieces Bonnie Carter and Shirley Haney and a large extended family. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 7860 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. The family would like to thank Chilton's Family Care for the loving care they provided her during her stay with them and Hospice for their care.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.