DECEMBER 9, 1934 - AUGUST 29, 2020 GREENSBORO Mildred Lillian Coltrane Bolen, 85, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Mildred was born on December 9, 1934 in Guilford County to the late Roy D. and Fannie Cotrane. She was of the Baptist faith, and was retired from Cone Mills with 55 years of service. Mildred was a big Atlanta Braves fan and loved gospel music. She loved her family and spent most of her time taking care of them. Mildred always looked forward to her weekly trips to the beauty shop. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Bolen; son, Jeff Meeks; grandson, Steven A. Meeks, Jr.; 2 brothers, Carl Coltrane and David Coltrane; and a sister, Mary Flack. Mildred is survived by her 2 children, Sandra Hincher and Steven Meeks; 6 grandchildren, Dana Burch (Keith), Clyde Minor (Angie), Jack Minor (Bonnie), Renee Pack (William Youse), Danielle Osborne (Matthew), and Amanda Dennison (Dustin); 14 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; special friend of 61 years, Lestie May; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a 12:30 pm funeral service held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 11:00 am 12:30 pm at Welcome Door Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bolen family.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.