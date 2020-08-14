DECEMBER 21, 1929 - AUGUST 7, 2020 John Banner Bondurant, Jr., 90, died on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was the son of John Banner Bondurant, Sr. and Annie Stuart Bondurant. John was preceded in death by his wives, Faye G. Bondurant and Jean B. Bondurant, brothers Henry, Bobby, Charlie and sisters, Marie Bondurant and Lucy Cook. He is survived by his sister Ruth Bondurant of Seven Lakes, son Tim (Zebbie) of Salisbury, daughter Sherrie Bondurant and grandsons Jonathan and Brandon Greear of Brandon, Florida John attended N.C. State University where he studied engineering and ran on the track team. He served in the U.S. Army as an engineer and was a longtime member of the Guilford College Fire Department. He was employed at Carolina Steel for more then 25 years in the bridge drafting department. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. He had many adventures on the Amazon, the Galapagos Islands, Peru, traveling the western U.S., camping and water sports, especially water skiing. There will be a private graveside service Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Friends Cemetery in Guilford College, NC. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.