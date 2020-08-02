MARCH 22, 1937 - JULY 9, 2020 Maxine Richardson Bradley died at Jefferson Neuroscience Hospital in Philadelphia following a stroke. Her three children were with her when she died. Sara Maxine Richardson was born to George Marvin and Ruby Eloise Richardson in Henry County, Georgia. She is survived by son Paul Meredith Bradley III and son-in-law Seng Thantanacharoen of Lewes, DE, daughter Richelle Bradley Meer and son-in-law Jeff Meer of Silver Spring, MD and daughter Laurie Bradley Trever of Greensboro. She also had four grandchildren: Jason and Meredith Meer and Nicholas and Rebecca Trever. Maxine graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in Atlanta. She attended LaGrange College where she met her husband Paul Meredith Bradley. Maxine married Paul in 1957. In December 1967 they moved to Greensboro. Paul served as Minister of Christian Education at West Market United Methodist Church for 21 years and retired as Senior Minister at College Place United Methodist Church. Paul passed away in 2008. Maxine also worked as a medical administrator for 30 years in various practices. Maxine was deeply spiritual and her religious beliefs broadened over her lifetime. She loved teaching adult Sunday School where she challenged all to see the bible in an interpretative way. She was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren, her friends, playing bridge, her cat Bailey, eating out and watching the news. She was an avid sports fan. She was also passionate about caring for the economically disadvantaged, civil rights and people living with AIDS. She will be interred in the columbarium at West Market Street UMC with Paul. A memorial service that meets her wishes will be planned when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the following in her memory: Greensboro Urban Ministry, The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) The Triad Health Center Project
