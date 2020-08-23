SEPTEMBER 27, 1939 - AUGUST 20, 2020 Sylvia Burgess Brady of Archdale went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 20th, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. Sylvia served as the Director of Blood Services at the American Red Cross for many years prior to her retirement. She loved baking, gardening and taking care of her beloved pup, Gigi. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eva Norman; biological father Howard Burgess; brothers, William (Bill) Burgess and Jay Norman; and sisters, Annie Ruth Norman and Carol Edmunds; and sister-in-law Sue Burgess. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Wanda Hardin (Lee), son Steve Brady (Tammy), grandchildren Bradley Brady (Kayla), Kristen Fishel (Tim), brothers Fred Norman (Dona), Bruce Norman (Sylvia), Wade Norman, John Norman, Stan Burgess and Randy Burgess; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian on Monday, August 24 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave Greensboro, NC 27405-4522 Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.