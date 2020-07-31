RANDLEMAN Thomas "Tommy" Henry Brafford, 83, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1 at 11 a.m. at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4141 S. Plank Rd., Sanford. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Brafford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

