GREENSBORO Jesse "J.T." Brewer, 85, died Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at Church Street Baptist Church, 3113 N. Church St. Forbis and Dick is assisting the family.

