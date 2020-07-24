GREENSBORO Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett, 26, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. at Unity Worship Center; visitation beforehand at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Alamance Memorial Park. Viewing on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Hargett Funeral Home. Alamance Funeral Service of Burlington is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan Brockett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

