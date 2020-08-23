APRIL 5, 1941 - AUGUST 20, 2020 Walter Jay Brown, III, 79, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 in his home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Quaker Cemetery (behind the Friends Meeting House, 303 Main Street, Woodland, NC). For the complete obituary, and to offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.millerfhc.com. Miller Funeral Home 304 Main Street, PO Box 23, Gatesville, NC 27938

