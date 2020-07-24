FEBRUARY 21, 1932 - JULY 22, 2020 Mr. Jack Phillip Brown, 88, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the Masonic & Eastern Star Home in Greensboro. He was born on February 21, 1932 in Roanoke, VA, to the late William Verner Clifton and Cora Alice Bishop Brown. Jack proudly served in the United States Air Force and was assigned to Japan during the Korean War. On November 12, 1955, he married the love of his life, Margaret Hazel Lovelace Brown. Jack attended Virginia Tech, retired after 34 years with Norfolk Southern Railroad as a district sales manager, and moved to Greensboro. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 656 in Greensboro and was a 32 degree Mason. Jack was a long-time member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church and part of the Aldersgate Sunday school class. Jack and Margaret loved their church family and served as music librarians for 30 years. Jack loved to entertain, enjoyed playing golf, working cryptographs and could never pass up a good game of chicken feet. Jack is remembered by family and friends for his enthusiastic and vivid storytelling. Although he told many stories about his time in the Air Force and his work for the railroad, his favorite topic was their son, Phillip. Phillip passed away at a young age, but his memory lived on in Jack's accounts of his childhood. He loved to tell of Phillip's love for model airplanes and his musical abilities. Jack will be laid to rest beside his beloved son on Saturday, July 25th during a graveside service at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, VA. The graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm with military and masonic honors. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, son Phillip and a brother William V.C. Brown Jr. Jack is survived by his loving wife Margaret L. Brown. A private family only service will be conducted in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Rd., Greensboro 27410. Online guest register available at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
