MAY 6, 1937 - AUGUST 17, 2020 STOKESDALE - Reverend Carl Brown, affectionately known as "Preacher Carl," 83, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and 3 children. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Stokesdale Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are required. Reverend Brown was the pastor of Stokesdale Baptist Church, which he founded on August 12, 1962. He shared his love for Christ and a message of faith with his beloved church family, where he dedicated his life for almost 60 years. Reverend Brown preached his last sermon on Aug. 9th, 2020, just before his passing, where his words on that day touched the hearts of everyone. He was born on May 6, 1937 to the late William Oscar Brown and Carrie Booth Brown. A graduate of Walnut Cove High School ('56) and Fruitland Baptist Bible College ('64), he loved restoring classic Ford Mustangs and watching major league baseball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hardin Brown, and his sisters, Hazel Brown, Thelma Green, and Dorothy Jones. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Sands Brown; his children, Rhonda Brown Bundy (Chris), Randall Brown (MaryBeth), and Ryan Brown and brother, Eugene Brown (Maxine). He was proud of his grandchildren, Meagan Nadeau (Chris), Will Lothian, Cameron Grace Brown and Carrie Anne Brown, and great-granddaughter, Blakely Nadeau. Reverend Brown will lie in state on Wednesday, August 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stokesdale Baptist Church for those wishing to sign the register and pay their respects. Special thanks to the AuthoraCare/Hospice Greensboro team; caregiver, Sarah Lambert; neighbors Mark and Mary Jordahl, along with the many supportive and faithful members of his congregation and community. We will remember Reverend Brown with these words from 2 Timothy 4:7 KJV I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
