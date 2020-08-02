AUGUST 21, 1943 - JULY 25, 2020 Thomas Wilson Brown, 76 of Greensboro, NC passed away at his home on July 25, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Guilford County, NC. Upon graduating Ragsdale High School in 1962, Tommy joined the United States Marine Corp, where he served his country for four years. After his discharge he met his wife of 53 years, Ethel Brown. In addition to his wife, Mr. Brown is survived by 1 son, Thomas Brown and his wife Gloria of Greensboro, NC, four grandchildren, Anthony, Mark, Gavin, and Melanie Brown of Greensboro, two brothers, and three sisters. A graveside memorial service will be held on August 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, North Carolina. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, Greensboro, NC is assisting the family. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.