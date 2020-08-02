AUGUST 21, 1943 - JULY 25, 2020 Thomas Wilson Brown, 76 of Greensboro, NC passed away at his home on July 25, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Guilford County, NC. Upon graduating Ragsdale High School in 1962, Tommy joined the United States Marine Corp, where he served his country for four years. After his discharge he met his wife of 53 years, Ethel Brown. In addition to his wife, Mr. Brown is survived by 1 son, Thomas Brown and his wife Gloria of Greensboro, NC, four grandchildren, Anthony, Mark, Gavin, and Melanie Brown of Greensboro, two brothers, and three sisters. A graveside memorial service will be held on August 7, 2020 at 10 AM at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, North Carolina. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service, Greensboro, NC is assisting the family. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC 27407

