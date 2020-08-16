JULY 22, 1947 - AUGUST 8, 2020 William Jennings (Bud) Smith, 73, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2020. Bud was born on July 22, 1947 to Minnie Juanita Westmoreland and James Edward Smith in Thomasville, N.C. Bud graduated from Central Davidson High School in 1965. Following High School, Bud served in the U.S. Navy as a Mineman in Crete, Sicily, and Charleston S.C. with an honorable discharge in 1970. Bud attended Davidson County Community College before graduating from East Carolina University with a B.S. Degree in Biology in 1975. Over the years, he taught every science from 7th to 12th grade and a course called Scientific & Technical Visualization. He taught in the Wilkes, Cumberland, and Guilford County School Systems. Bud has many fond memories of teaching at Guilford Middle and Southwest Senior High among many others. He enjoyed watching his students grow and introducing them to his love of science. He spent 33 years dedicated to education until he retired in 2009. Bud had many talents outside of teaching. He enjoyed playing guitar and creating music, and was well known for his watercolor paintings. He also liked to play golf and fish with friends and family. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe Smith; and two sisters, Edna Powell and Evelyn Fisher. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Kendall Smith; his son, Andrew B. Smith and fiancé (Lauren B. Bodenhamer); and two sisters, Donna M. Reed (Bob) and Nancy S. Gordon (Phillip). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Senior Enrichment Center in Kernersville at the following address, P.O. Box 2044, Kernersville, N.C. 27285-2044 or The Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
