Kendra Evans Bulla, 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Born August 9, 1941 in Alamance County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Carol G. Evans. Her grandson Chase "Dodo" Bulla also predeceased her. She completed the commercial course at Woman's College (now UNC-G). Kendra married her husband, Keith, in 1963 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. In 1969, Kendra moved with her husband, Keith, and their two sons to Greensboro, as Keith continued his career with the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Kendra was employed for over 40 years as a legal assistant with the law firm of Smith Moore Leatherwood LLC. She leaves behind her husband, Keith, her two sons, Bobby (Robin) of Trinity, Brian of Winston-Salem and grandson T.J. (Hope) of Thomasville. Kendra is also survived by a brother, Kenneth W. Evans, III of Graham, two sisters, Debbie Perrotta (Nickie) of Burlington, Sheryl Bullis (Dennis) of Graham and sister-in-law Linda Mintz (Gary) of Charlotte. She was also blessed with several nephews and nieces. Kendra, Bear, Wife, Mom, Sister, Sis-Sis, Aunt, Grandmother and Friend, is loved and missed beyond measure. She gave of herself, cared for others and instilled love and generosity of spirit in her family. She is both missed terribly and celebrated for how she lived and who she was. In lieu of flowers for her or the family, Mom would prefer you help others with your support to the Chase "Dodo" Bulla Memorial Scholarship through the State Employee's Credit Union account #62680056 (Robert Keith Bulla, Jr.). And in keeping with her wishes, no service will be held, but there will be a celebration in her honor at a later date for family and friends. McClure Funeral Service in Graham is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
