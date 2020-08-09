1944 - 2020 Jimmy Gayle Bunn, 75, of Greensboro died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral will be 2:00 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Woodlake Baptist Church with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park with military honors. Jimmy proudly served with the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the printing industry following thirty-eight years of service. He was an extremely hard worker but mostly he was a family man. Jimmy was a devoted husband; a loving father and PawPaw; and a wonderful brother, uncle, and in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Fannie Sue Bunn along with brothers, Robert Glenn Bunn and Rayburn Bunn. Jimmy is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years, Patsy Sue Bunn of the home; children, David Bunn (Cindy) of Oak Ridge, Debbie "K" Bunn of Greensboro, and Brenda Bunn Wells (Kevin) of Oak Ridge; sisters, Jewelene Pruitt, Marynell Dixon, and Sharon Ward ; brothers, Gray, Sharrell, Ronnie, and Donnie Bunn; grandchildren, Taylor Blair (Kurt), Trey Wells, Kameran Bunn, Hurley Brown, Olivia Bunn, and Colten Wells; great granddaughter, Kinsleigh Blair; bonus grandsons, Christopher and William Walser; and bonus great grandson, Kaden Blair. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 PM Monday at the church prior to the service being mindful of social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlake Baptist Church, 5435 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
