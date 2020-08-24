GREENSBORO Melissa "Missy" Ann Burchette, 42, died Friday, August 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at George Brothers Funeral Service.

Aug 25
Memorial Service
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
2:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
