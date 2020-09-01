OCTOBER 16, 1930 - AUGUST 30, 2020 Mr. Leonard Clator Butler, Sr. passed away of natural causes on Sunday, August 30 in Burlington, NC, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on October 16, 1930 in Lumberton, NC to the late Charlie Clator and Polly May James Butler, deceased, of Greenville, SC. He was a devoted husband to Ann Stewart Butler for 53 years, as well as a loving father and grandfather. Leonard graduated from Newton-Conover High School in Newton, NC in 1949 where he was president of his senior class and captain of the Football Team. He attended Clemson Military College, now Clemson University, and graduated with honors and a bachelor of science in textile manufacturing in 1953. After college, Leonard served in the US Army as a company commander and was stationed in Paris, France and Fort Lee, VA. He received the National Defense Service Medal. Leonard had a long career in textile management. He worked for Burlington Industries for 35 years in successively larger roles from plant management to corporate development, ultimately developing and managing their international corporate training programs. Upon his retirement from BI, he worked as an independent management consultant with customers nationwide until the age of 79. Leonard participated in numerous civic programs. He was a faithful member of Front Street United Methodist Church in Burlington, NC for 45 years, served on many committees and boards of the church, served as chairperson for the Council on Ministries for 12 years, and was a Sunday School teacher until 2017. He was a Distinguished Toastmaster who competed nationally and served as governor of District 37 from 1969-1970. He won first place in the International Toastmasters Public Speaking award competition, and was a guest speaker at many public events and ceremonies. He was a supporter of the arts, and was a past member of the Elon Society at Elon University. He was a member of the American Legion up until his death and worked actively during retirement with the local Flags for First Graders program, being named Legionnaire of the Year for the Walter B. Ellis Post 63 in 2007. Leonard supported Clemson University and its academic and athletic programs for decades. He was a lifelong member of IPTAY, and he served on the athletic board in the 1970s and 1980s. He held numerous leadership positions with the Clemson Alumni Association National Council, including two years as vice-president from 1980-1981 and two-and-a-half as president from 1982-1984, taking the top office the day Clemson won its first National Championship in football. He was instrumental in establishing the Clemson Loyalty Fund and the Committee to Perpetuate the Memory of the Clemson Senior Platoon, where he and several dozen fellow graduates returned annually in the late 1990s and early 2000s to march their old drills in Death Valley during halftime on Military Appreciation Day. He received the Distinguished Service Award from Clemson University in 1988 and was Alumni Volunteer of the Year in 2003. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his daughter, Polly Butler Cornelius (Perry) of Greensboro NC, son, Leonard Clator Butler, Jr. (Ellen) of Woodbridge, Virginia, and four grandchildren, Noelle Ann Cornelius, Nancy Stewart Cornelius, Alexander William Butler, and Andrew Clator Butler. A private service of celebration will be held at Front Street United Methodist Church on Friday, September 4 at 11 a.m. The service will be recorded and made available as soon as possible on FSUMC's web site, http://www.frontstreetumc.org/, for all friends and neighbors to view. Inurnment with full military honors will be held immediately following at 12 p.m. at Alamance Memorial Park. The family would like to profoundly thank the amazing caregivers and nursing staff at The Village at Brookwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Front Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2597, Burlington, NC 27216 or the Clemson University Foundation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1889 Clemson, SC 29633-1889. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
