SEPTEMBER 6, 1934 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 Brown Summit -- Robert Leo Calhoun, 86, went home to be with the Lord on his birthday, Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by his family and many friends. A native of Guilford County, he was born September 6, 1934 to the late Roy and Lucille Calhoun and was married to the late Ada Cook Calhoun for 61 years. Leo was a retired farmer and worked at the DF Foust Livestock Market for several years. He was a lifelong member of Apple's Chapel Christian Church and the Helping Hands Sunday school class. He served in many capacities at the church which included the cemetery committee, daycare building committee, the deacon board and board of trustees. He was also a charter member of the North State Farmers Inc. where he served on the board of directors. Leo enjoyed farming, gardening, hunting and fishing, but most of all, visiting with friends at the local store, aka "Bucket Brigade." He is survived by his sons, Johnny Calhoun and wife Cindy, Dennis Calhoun and wife Heather; grandson, Dustin Calhoun; two step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren; brother, Elwood Calhoun and sister, Annette Puckett. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; brothers, Jerry and Harold Calhoun and a sister, Sue Martin. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Apple's Chapel Christian Church by Rev. Dave Johnson, Rev. Larry Gray and Pastor Caleb Hensley with a graveside service to follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Calhoun will be available for viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. The family was blessed to have the support of the community, the church, friends and loved ones during his lengthy battle with cancer. A special thanks to Gary Sherrill, MD and the staff of Moses Cone Cancer Center along with the family caregiver, Trish Barker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apple's Chapel Christian Church, 7345 NC Hwy 61 N, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory 2205 South Church St.
