CARDWELL, CLARA ELOISE LIGHTSEY FEBRUARY 14, 1922 - August 8, 2020 MAYODAN Mrs. Clara Eloise Lightsey Cardwell, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County, having been surrounded by her loving family all day. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with Reverend Robert Rachal officiating. Interment will follow in Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family requests that everyone attending please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus (Covid 19). Mrs. Cardwell was born, February 14, 1922, the daughter of the late Claude Lee and Sadie Sarabelle Manring Lightsey, in Winston-Salem, NC, and spent much of her young years in Stokes County in the Vade Mecum area. She came to Mayodan to work at Washington Mills in 1941 and worked there until her retirement on June 30, 1988. It was in Mayodan that she met her husband, Reginald Thomas Cardwell. They were married in 1947 and were married for sixty-six years until his passing in 2014. In 2006, the two of them were awarded the Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year Award for service to their community. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah and was active in the Episcopal Church Women and Altar Guild until her health prevented her from attending church. "Mama Clara" was known across the area for her outstanding cooking and baking. She was oftentimes making cakes and pies and taking food to those in the area who were sick or in need of uplifting. Up until her husband's passing, they would regularly visit the "old people," as she would say, in the area nursing homes and drive folks to their appointments. She spent a lot of time freezing and canning from their garden in the summer. She was happiest doing things for others and spending time in her flowers. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters. She is survived by her devoted son, Doug Cardwell and wife Cathy, granddaughter, Michelle Casto and husband Bob, great-granddaughter, Anna Casto all of Mayodan; sisters-in-law, Esteen Cardwell of Mayodan and Charlotte Lightsey of Summerfield; many special nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mitzi Atwood, Vickie Atwood, and Lovene Motter. Mrs. Cardwell will lie in state at Colonial Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday for those wishing to sign the register and pay their respects. The family would like to thank Kathy Perry and the staff at North Pointe Assisted Living for their kindness and dedicated care of Mama Clara during her stay there and the staff of Hospice of Rockingham County for their care in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027. Condolences may be offered at w.w.w.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
