NOVEMBER 16, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 June Carol Pugh Carey, daughter of the late Charlie Clyde Pugh and Nancy Mabel Braxton Pugh, passed into the Lord's arms on Friday, September 4th, after a 6-month illness of pancreatic cancer. A graveside service celebrating June's life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 8th, at South Fork Friends Church in Snow Camp. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all are asked to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family online on June's tribute page at www.richandthompson.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (2500 Summit Ave Greensboro, NC 27405). Donations to honor Mom's life may also be sent to South Fork Friends Church cemetery fund (359 South Fork-Bethel Road Snow Camp, NC 27349). The family is deeply grateful for the support of friends and for the hospice care provided by nurses and staff at AuthoraCare during Mom's life, especially in recent months. Rich & Thompson Funeral & Cremation Services 207 East Elm Street, Graham, NC 27253
