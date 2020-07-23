OCTOBER 18, 1941 - JULY 21, 2020 Kathryn Joanne Causey, age 78, left this earthly world peacefully with her family by her side on July 21, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1941 in High Point, N.C. to the late Mary Francis Peace and Carl H. Teague. Joanne married the love of her life, Boyd, in February of 1966, and they were fortunate enough to celebrate 54 years together. Together they had one daughter, Wendy. Joanne loved her family, especially her two granddaughters. She would talk to anyone who listened about those two girls. Her role as Gramma was one she treasured and one in which she made a lasting impact. Joanne will be tremendously missed by her husband, Boyd Howard Causey, her daughter, Wendy Causey Weiss and husband Tony, two grandchildren, Shelby Weiss McGrath and husband Zane, and Amber M. Weiss and fiancé Lane; also leaving behind one sister, Linda Buchanan, and husband Jerry, along with many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Colevin McGrath. A graveside service will be held, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving friends at her home at other times. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Causey family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
