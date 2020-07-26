CHADDERTON, MARJORIE PEGGY SULLIVAN MARJORIE (Peggy) Sullivan Chadderton of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital due to complications from surgery. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Tuesday, July 28th, at 10:00 am. Peggy was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 17, 1934. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and Catherine McCauly High School, both in Brooklyn. After graduating she attended business college. Peggy was the daughter of Marjorie Cronin Sullivan and Walter L. Sullivan, the oldest of four girls. Peggy had fond childhood memories of growing up in New York City where she frequently visited New York's Radio City Music Hall and Coney Island. Peggy acquired her love of the arts from her great grandparents and parents. Her great grandparents met and performed on Broadway during the late 1800s.They were opera singers cast in the Broadway production of The Pirates of Penzance, appearing at the famous Fifth Avenue Theatre in NY. After business college, Peggy met and married Arthur (Art) J. Chadderton, Sr. In 1957, they moved to Greensboro, NC where Art had accepted a position with Lorillard Corporation. They remained in Greensboro throughout their lives, raising three children. Through the years, Peggy enjoyed visiting her family bungalow in Oakdale, NY. She enjoyed monthly lunches with close friends and activities within the Catholic community, attending Knights of Columbus # 939 social events, and dinner dances at the Greensboro Elk's Club Lodge 602. In their retirement years, Peggy and Art joined friends in overseas travels in Europe and the Mediterranean. Her daughter, Gale says, "she took much pride in how she presented herself as a lady." However, more importantly, was Peggy's deep devotion to her family. She relished those special times being together at their second home on Topsail Island, NC. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Art, and son, Kevin Michael Chadderton. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Sullivan and Lois Imbriani. She is survived by her son, Arthur (Artie) J. Chadderton, Jr., daughter, Gale Jean Chadderton, both of Greensboro, NC; sister, Carol Schuhlein of NY, and many nieces and nephews, whom she greatly adored. Peggy is also survived by her special companion, Dan Whalen, and "second" daughter, Susan Rush, also of Greensboro. Peggy will be remembered by friends and family as a deeply kind, empathic and compassionate person with a nonjudgmental nature. Her son, Artie, and daughter, Gale, noted that "heaven gained a beautiful angel, and she will be greatly missed." The family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals who aided in Peggy's care. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC, 27403, Sanctuary House, 518 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 109 W. Smith Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401 or to the charity of your choice. Due to Covid 19, social distancing will be observed during the mass, and masks are required.
